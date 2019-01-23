Ariana Grande details forthcoming album, thank u, next

Her follow-up to Sweetner arrives on February 8.

Ariana Grande has revealed the release date and tracklist of her fifth studio album, thank u, next.

The pop artist’s follow-up to Sweetner will be released on February 8 and features the previously released singles ‘Imagine’, ‘7 Rings’ and ‘thank u, next’. Check out the full tracklist below.

View this post on Instagram feb 8 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 22, 2019 at 5:29pm PST

The announcement follows the release of the video for ‘7 Rings’ – a track that both Soulja Boy and Princess Nokia have claimed rips off elements from their tracks ‘Pretty Boy Swag’ and ‘Mine’. Check out the video below.

