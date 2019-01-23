Ariana Grande details forthcoming album, thank u, next

Her follow-up to Sweetner arrives on February 8.
Ariana Grande has revealed the release date and tracklist of her fifth studio album, thank u, next.
The pop artist’s follow-up to Sweetner will be released on February 8 and features the previously released singles ‘Imagine’, ‘7 Rings’ and ‘thank u, next’. Check out the full tracklist below.
View this post on Instagram
The announcement follows the release of the video for ‘7 Rings’ – a track that both Soulja Boy and Princess Nokia have claimed rips off elements from their tracks ‘Pretty Boy Swag’ and ‘Mine’. Check out the video below.
