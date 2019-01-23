Ariana Grande details forthcoming album, thank u, next

By , Jan 23 2019

Photograph by: Press

Her follow-up to Sweetner arrives on February 8.

Ariana Grande has revealed the release date and tracklist of her fifth studio album, thank u, next.

The pop artist’s follow-up to Sweetner will be released on February 8 and features the previously released singles ‘Imagine’, ‘7 Rings’ and ‘thank u, next’. Check out the full tracklist below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

feb 8

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

The announcement follows the release of the video for ‘7 Rings’ – a track that both Soulja Boy and Princess Nokia have claimed rips off elements from their tracks ‘Pretty Boy Swag’ and ‘Mine’. Check out the video below.

Read next: The 50 best albums of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

LOFT releases free edit compilation ell oh eff tea too oh won ate

Jan 8 2019

LOFT releases free edit compilation ell oh eff tea too oh won ate
Ariana Grande, Aphex Twin and Bad Bunny confirmed for Coachella 2019

Jan 3 2019

Ariana Grande, Aphex Twin and Bad Bunny confirmed for Coachella...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy