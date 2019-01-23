Eli Keszler finds beauty in the dystopian on Empire

Listen to ‘Enter The Bristle Strum’ now.

Experimental percussionist Eli Keszler will return to Shelter Press with a new EP, Empire.

According to the label, the three-track release is about “finding stillness, tranquility and beauty in a dystopian landscape” and is described by Keszler as depicting “the illusion of order during declines.”

The record is a thematic and stylistic follow-up to his album Stadium, which featured in our list of the best albums of 2018.

Empire arrives on Shelter Press next month, on February 14. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Enter The Bristle Strum’

02. ‘Corrosion Kingdom’

03. ‘The Tenth Part Of A Featured World’

