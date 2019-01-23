Mana returns to Hyperdub for new album Seven Steps Behind

Watch the animated video for the new single ‘Solo’ now.

Italian producer Mana, aka Daniele Mana, will return to Hyperdub with a new album, Seven Steps Behind.

The album is a departure from the “neo-classical electronics” of the producer’s 2017 EP Creature: “on this new album we find his music has caught an alien virus and started hallucinating”, says Hyperdub.

The lead single ‘Solo’ is accompanied with a video inspired by the Italian animated series La Linea, created by Osvaldo Cavandoli in the ’70s.

Seven Steps Behind arrives on April 5 via Hyperdub. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Risk Taking’

02. ‘Myopia For The Future’

03. ‘Talking : Choking’ [Feat. Yendry]

04. ‘A Note To The Limits’

05. ‘Swordsmanship’

06. ‘Leverage For Survival’

07. ‘Symphony Of Regulation’

08. ‘Solo’

09. ‘No Body’

10. ‘Instinction’

11. ‘Soaking In Water’

12. ‘Seven Steps Behind’

