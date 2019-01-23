Powder to curate Beats In Space compilation, Powder In Space

The inaugural edition of a new mix series from Beats In Space Records.

Tokyo-based producer and DJ Powder, AKA Momoko “Moko” Goto, will curate the first instalment of a new mix series from Tim Sweeney’s Beats In Space Records, Powder In Space.

The compilation will feature the first official reissue of Daphne’s ‘When You Love Someone (Groove Instrumental)’, the first ever release of Samo DJ & The Hidden Operator’s ‘Захват Сзади Rox’, as well as two new exclusive tracks from Powder herself, ‘Gift’ and ‘New Tribe’.

For the video for ‘New Tribe’, animation studio AC-bu created a biographical animation for Moko, charting her evolution from 9-to-5 office worker in Tokyo to acclaimed DJ and producer Powder.

Powder In Space will be available in digital and physical formats on February 15 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Samo DJ & Hidden Operator – ‘Захват Сзади Rox’

02. Tornado Wallace – ‘Open Door (Born Inna Tent Mix)’

03. Acid Pauli – ‘Release’

04. Don’t DJ – ‘Southern Shore’

05. Daphne – ‘When You Love Someone (Groove Instrumental)’

06. Vedagor – ‘Untitled II’

07. Second Language – ‘The Party (Bluntman Deejay’s Mould Meditation)’

08. Tiago – ‘Roy Brooks’

09. Karamika – ‘Ton 10’

10. The Sun God – ‘Ancient Echoes (Tribute To Larry Heard)’

11. Powder – ‘Gift’

12. Vertigo Inc – ‘The Water Margin’

13. K-LINE – ‘Saxopetu’

14. Powder – ‘New Tribe’

15. Kettenkarussell – ‘Just For A Second’

16. Jules Etienne – ‘Cuban Omelette’

17. Lord Of The Isles – ‘Your Smile’

18. Cos/Mes – ‘Forever’

Read next: The best mixes of 2018