Arca, Holly Herndon and Underworld added to Sónar 2019 lineup

The Barcelona festival has added more than 40 new artists to its 2019 program.

Arca, Holly Herndon and Underworld are among the artists that have been added to the lineup for Sónar Festival 2019, which takes place on July 18 – 20, 2019 in Barcelona.

They will perform alongside Four Tet, Vince Staples, Kaytranada, Leon Vynehall, Jlin, Daphni and Fennesz, as well as FACT favorites Caterina Barbieri, FAKA, Kelly Moran and LYZZA.

Additional highlights include a back-to-back with Peggy Gou and Palms Trax, a six-hour set from DJs representing legendary New York house collective Body & Soul and a set from Buraka Som Sistema and Enchufada founder Branko.

Tickets for the 2019 edition of Sónar Festival are available now. See below for a full list of additions to the 2019 lineup.

Sónar 2019 additions:

Arca

Body & Soul [6h set]

Branko

Caterina Barbieri [Live AV]

Daniel Avery

Daphni

Dengue Dengue Dengue

Desert

DJ Koze

DJ Seinfeld

DJ Tennis

Erol Alkan

Faka

Fennesz

Flava D

Four Tet

ha $ lopablito

HAAi

Holly Herndon

Jesse Baez

Jlin

Joseph Capriati

Kaytranada

Kelly Moran – [Grand Piano AV Live]

The Diabla

Leon Vynehall

Lomepal

LYZZA

Mall Grab

Masego

Max Cooper [Live AV]

Muqata’a

Obongjayar

Peggy Gou & Palms Trax

Phran

Red Axes [Live]

Rejjie Snow

RUBE

Saoirse

Sho Madjozi

Underworld

Vince Staples

Waajeed

