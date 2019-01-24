Arca, Holly Herndon and Underworld added to Sónar 2019 lineup

The Barcelona festival has added more than 40 new artists to its 2019 program.
Arca, Holly Herndon and Underworld are among the artists that have been added to the lineup for Sónar Festival 2019, which takes place on July 18 – 20, 2019 in Barcelona.
They will perform alongside Four Tet, Vince Staples, Kaytranada, Leon Vynehall, Jlin, Daphni and Fennesz, as well as FACT favorites Caterina Barbieri, FAKA, Kelly Moran and LYZZA.
Additional highlights include a back-to-back with Peggy Gou and Palms Trax, a six-hour set from DJs representing legendary New York house collective Body & Soul and a set from Buraka Som Sistema and Enchufada founder Branko.
Tickets for the 2019 edition of Sónar Festival are available now. See below for a full list of additions to the 2019 lineup.
Sónar 2019 additions:
Arca
Body & Soul [6h set]
Branko
Caterina Barbieri [Live AV]
Daniel Avery
Daphni
Dengue Dengue Dengue
Desert
DJ Koze
DJ Seinfeld
DJ Tennis
Erol Alkan
Faka
Fennesz
Flava D
Four Tet
ha $ lopablito
HAAi
Holly Herndon
Jesse Baez
Jlin
Joseph Capriati
Kaytranada
Kelly Moran – [Grand Piano AV Live]
The Diabla
Leon Vynehall
Lomepal
LYZZA
Mall Grab
Masego
Max Cooper [Live AV]
Muqata’a
Obongjayar
Peggy Gou & Palms Trax
Phran
Red Axes [Live]
Rejjie Snow
RUBE
Saoirse
Sho Madjozi
Underworld
Vince Staples
Waajeed
