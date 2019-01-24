Basic Rhythm debuts on Arcola with Dough Boy / Can’t You See

By , Jan 24 2019
Dough Boy

UK producer Anthony Hart will debut on Warp subsidiary Arcola under his Basic Rhythm alias with a new 12″, Dough Boy / Can’t You See.

‘Dough Boy’ is described by the label as “a tough LFO heavy dance floor number”, whilst on the flip ‘Can’t You See’ takes cues from ’90s jungle and hardcore. Listen to both tracks below.

The 12″ follows two Basic Rhythm albums for Type Recordings, Raw Trax and The Basics, as well as an East Man album, Red, White & Zero, on Planet Mu.

Dough Boy / Can’t You See will be released next Friday (February 1) on Arcola. Check out the cover art below and re-visit ‘The Red, White & Zero Freestyles’, FACT’s freestyle odyssey highlighting some of the talent on the album.

