UNO NYC producer Gobby returns with Beats By Gobby 2

Watch the off-the-wall video for ‘Trunks Nett’ now.

New York-based producer Gobby will release a new album, Beats By Gobby 2, next month on UNO NYC.

The release is the long-awaited sequel to 2014’s Beats By Gobby, and is described by UNO! as “the essential soundtrack to play to your pet geckos in the morning or to practice tricks on your Tech Deck.”

The album follows the producer’s releases on 1080p, DFA and UNO. Gobby also contributed production for multiple tracks on Mykki Blanco’s Gay Dog Food mixtape.

Beats By Gobby 2 arrives on February 14 and is available to pre-order now. A limited edition Beats By Gobby 2 hat is also available to purchase.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Newboz’

02. ‘Trunks Nett’

03. ‘Marketplace’

04. ‘Le Congy’

05. ‘YARD’

06. ‘Take Pic’

07. ‘Chu Chu Chane’

08. ‘BB Guide’

09. ‘Z Angrily’

10. ‘Beatchable Benis’

11. ‘Phroccoli’

12. ‘Praty Selep’

13. ‘I Could Die For Duoi’

14. ‘Limon’

15. ‘Schwuft!’

16. ‘Adam Bladow’

17. ‘Fart Outside My Dude’

18. ‘Penney Wise’

19. ‘I Have A Joke’

20. ‘Cloud Harris’

