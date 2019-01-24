Make Noise unveils new Eurorack filter module, QPAS

Make Noise’s latest module is a weird and wonderful analog filter.

Make Noise has revealed its latest Eurorack module, a four-core stereo analog multi-mode filter called QPAS, or Quad Peak Animation System.

According to Make Noise, the module “combines the auditory enveloping of stereo spaced peaks with the animation of two or more peaks in a single channel dancing around each other or engaging in primitive vocalizations.”

“QPAS is Quad Core, containing four identical state variable filter cores with a control system powerful enough to guide them in stereo multi-peak operation, but simple enough to encourage system integration rather than domination.”

The module features typical filter modes such as low, band and high pass, but also a “smile pass” filter that allows “for animation of resonant peaks” without the loss of bottom or top end.

QPAS is available now for $379.

