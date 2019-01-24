Mark Fell, Laurel Halo and Xiu Xiu join Rewire Festival 2019

The Netherlands festival has expanded its lineup for 2019.
Rewire Festival, which takes place in The Hague from March 29 to 31, 2019, has revealed the expanded lineup for its ninth edition.
Mark Fell, Tanya Tagaq and Xiu Xiu will join previously announced acts Lotic, Jlin, Low, Tim Hecker, Lafawndah, Kelly Moran and Yves Tumor.
Additional highlights include a collaboration between Glasgow-based composer and producer Iona Fortune and a six-piece electronic drone choir NYX, a DJ set from Laurel Halo and the debut live show from Yona, an artificial intelligence created by Ash Koosha, who will appear as a hologram on the Sunday night.
Tickets to Rewire 2019 are available now – with weekend passes available for the reduced price of €75 until January 31 and day passes starting from €33.50 for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
See below for the complete 2019 lineup so far:
Rewire Festival 2019 lineup:
Friday 29 March
Astrid Sonne presents Cycles of Lost and Found
Bamba Pana & Makaveli
Flohio
Gazelle Twin presents Pastoral
Jessica Sligter presents Polycrisis:Yes!
Jlin & Company Wayne McGregor present Autobiography Edits
Kampire
Lafawndah
Mette Henriette
Mohammad Reza Mortazavi
Otim Alpha
Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones
Tanya Tagaq
Tashi Wada Group
Tim Hecker & Konoyo Ensemble
Yves Tumor
Saturday 30 March
CURL
Diamanda Dramm
Doon Kanda
Eli Keszler
Elaine Mitchener & David Toop present Of Leonardo Da Vinci
Giant Swan
Henry Vega & Jan-Willem Troost
Jason Sharp
Kelly Moran
Kit Downes & Ensemble Klang
Laurel Halo (dj)
Lotic presents Endless Power
Low
Maurice Louca Elephantine Band
Nicolás Jaar (solo live/dj hybrid)
Puce Mary
vtgnike
William Basinski & Lawrence English
YEK: Mohammad Reza Mortazavi & Burnt Friedman
Sunday 31 March
Alex Zhang Hungtai
Andrea Belfi & Valerio Tricoli
Aurélie Lierman & But What About present Sogokuru
Bill Orcutt (solo electronics)
Bill Orcutt & Chris Corsano
Haron
Iona Fortune & NYX
Ipek Gorgun
Jennifer Walshe & Memo Akten present Ultrachunk
John Bence
Lucrecia Dalt & Alessandra Leone
Mark Fell
Nicolás Jaar Group
Patrick Higgins
Pierre Bastien & Tomaga
Refree
Sosena Gebre Eyesus
Xiu Xiu
Yona (Ash Koosha live AI)
