Mark Fell, Laurel Halo and Xiu Xiu join Rewire Festival 2019

The Netherlands festival has expanded its lineup for 2019.

Rewire Festival, which takes place in The Hague from March 29 to 31, 2019, has revealed the expanded lineup for its ninth edition.

Mark Fell, Tanya Tagaq and Xiu Xiu will join previously announced acts Lotic, Jlin, Low, Tim Hecker, Lafawndah, Kelly Moran and Yves Tumor.

Additional highlights include a collaboration between Glasgow-based composer and producer Iona Fortune and a six-piece electronic drone choir NYX, a DJ set from Laurel Halo and the debut live show from Yona, an artificial intelligence created by Ash Koosha, who will appear as a hologram on the Sunday night.

Tickets to Rewire 2019 are available now – with weekend passes available for the reduced price of €75 until January 31 and day passes starting from €33.50 for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

See below for the complete 2019 lineup so far:

Rewire Festival 2019 lineup:

Friday 29 March

Astrid Sonne presents Cycles of Lost and Found

Bamba Pana & Makaveli

Flohio

Gazelle Twin presents Pastoral

Jessica Sligter presents Polycrisis:Yes!

Jlin & Company Wayne McGregor present Autobiography Edits

Kampire

Lafawndah

Mette Henriette

Mohammad Reza Mortazavi

Otim Alpha

Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones

Tanya Tagaq

Tashi Wada Group

Tim Hecker & Konoyo Ensemble

Yves Tumor

Saturday 30 March

CURL

Diamanda Dramm

Doon Kanda

Eli Keszler

Elaine Mitchener & David Toop present Of Leonardo Da Vinci

Giant Swan

Henry Vega & Jan-Willem Troost

Jason Sharp

Kelly Moran

Kit Downes & Ensemble Klang

Laurel Halo (dj)

Lotic presents Endless Power

Low

Maurice Louca Elephantine Band

Nicolás Jaar (solo live/dj hybrid)

Puce Mary

vtgnike

William Basinski & Lawrence English

YEK: Mohammad Reza Mortazavi & Burnt Friedman

Sunday 31 March

Alex Zhang Hungtai

Andrea Belfi & Valerio Tricoli

Aurélie Lierman & But What About present Sogokuru

Bill Orcutt (solo electronics)

Bill Orcutt & Chris Corsano

Haron

Iona Fortune & NYX

Ipek Gorgun

Jennifer Walshe & Memo Akten present Ultrachunk

John Bence

Lucrecia Dalt & Alessandra Leone

Mark Fell

Nicolás Jaar Group

Patrick Higgins

Pierre Bastien & Tomaga

Refree

Sosena Gebre Eyesus

Xiu Xiu

Yona (Ash Koosha live AI)

