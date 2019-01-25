Drum ‘n’ bass producer Andy Skopes has died

The Metalheadz affiliate was diagnosed with cancer over 18 months ago.

Drum ‘n’ bass artist Andy Skopes, real name Andy Lawrence, died on Wednesday (January 23) after being diagnosed with cancer over 18 months ago. His wife, Heidi, released a statement on the producer’s personal Facebook page last night.

The producer released projects on labels such as Fizzy Beats, Utopia Music and Metalheadz. Artists and labels have paid tribute to the late producer on social media – check some of them out below.

Just heard the incredibly sad news about Andy Skopes. Andy was one of the most talented producers in our scene and made some of the most beautiful dnb I’ve ever heard. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest easy brother. — Doc Scott (@docscott31) January 25, 2019

We’re absolutely gutted to hear about the passing of Andy Skopes – an incredibly talented producer and one of the nicest guys we’ve had the pleasure of knowing and releasing music from. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time ❤️https://t.co/vzdfb8SEta — Metalheadz (@metalheadzmusic) January 25, 2019

RIP Andy Skopes. Super talented Producer, thoughts are with his friends and family — Luke LSB (@LukeLSB) January 25, 2019