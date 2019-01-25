Drum ‘n’ bass producer Andy Skopes has died

The Metalheadz affiliate was diagnosed with cancer over 18 months ago.

Drum ‘n’ bass artist Andy Skopes, real name Andy Lawrence, died on Wednesday (January 23) after being diagnosed with cancer over 18 months ago. His wife, Heidi, released a statement on the producer’s personal Facebook page last night.

The producer released projects on labels such as Fizzy Beats, Utopia Music and Metalheadz. Artists and labels have paid tribute to the late producer on social media – check some of them out below.

