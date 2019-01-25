Huerco S. teams up with uon and exael on Ghostride The Drift

“Outer rim junkyard elektro.”

Brian Leeds (Huerco S., Pendant, Loidis) has teamed up with West Mineral Ltd. affiliates uon (Caveman LSD, Special Guest DJ) and exael for a new collaborative project, Ghostride The Drift.

The five-track project was recorded last year in Berlin and is the inaugural release of xpq?, a new label founded by uon and Planet Euphorique’s D. Tiffany. Check out a track, described by the label as “outer rim junkyard elektro”, below.

Last year West Mineral Ltd. – Brian Leeds’ “Audio-Mineral exploration company ” that has released projects from both uon and exael – was featured in our list of the best labels of 2018.

Additionally, the Loidis track ‘In The Place I Sit’ was featured in our best singles list and his album as Pendant, Make Me Know You Sweet, was one of our very favourite of last year.

Ghostride The Drift arrives on March 8 via xpq? and is available to pre-order now. Check out the artwork and listen to snippets of all five tracks below.

