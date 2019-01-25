“The show tells the story of the strange journey we have all been on over the past twenty years since Mezzanine was released.”
Massive Attack have collaborated with filmmaker and video essayist Adam Curtis for their forthcoming Mezzanine tour, which marks the 21st anniversary of their seminal album.
Curtis will provide visuals to accompany the entire album, describing the show as “the story of the strange journey we have all been on over the past twenty years since Mezzanine was released. How we have moved into a strange backward-looking world, enclosed by machines that read our data and predict our every move, haunted by ghosts from the past.”
Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja explains that the show is “a deconstruction of the entire album with the original songs and samples being performed live”. “This isn’t a greatest hits show”, he warns, “don’t expect a Hollywood ending”.
The collaboration marks the second time the trip-hop group have collaborated with the filmmaker. In 2013, Del Naja curated an eight-night festival with Curtis called Massive Attack V Adam Curtis.
Massive Attack will be joined by long term collaborators Elizabeth Fraser and Horace Andy, and the show will also include additional visual work from AI artist Mario Klingeman.
The Mezzanine XX1 tours starts on January 28 at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – for more details, visit the Massive Attack website.
Mezzanine XX1 tour:
Jan 28 – Glasgow @ SSE Hydro
Jan 29 – Manchester @ Manchester Arena
Jan 31 – Brussels @ Palais 12
Feb 01 – Amsterdam @ AFAS Live [Sold Out]
Feb 02 – Amsterdam @ AFAS Live [Sold Out]
Feb 04 – Frankfurt @ Jahrhunderthalle
Feb 05 – Munich @ Zenith
Feb 06 – Milan @ Mediolanum Forum
Feb 08 – Rome @ Palalottomatica
Feb 09 – Padua @ Kioene Arena
Feb 11 – Paris @ Zenith [Sold Out]
Feb 12 – Paris @ Zenith
Feb 13 – Nantes @ Zenith de Nantes Metropole
Feb 14 – Bordeaux @ Bordeaux Metropole Arena
Feb 16 – Barcelona @ Sant Jordi Club
Feb 18 – Lisbon @ Campo Pequeno [Sold Out]
Feb 19 – Lisbon @ Campo Pequeno
Feb 22 – London @ O2 Arena
Feb 24 – Dublin @ 3Arena
Mar 01 – Bristol @ Steel Yard [Sold Out]
Mar 02 – Bristol @ Steel Yard
Mar 11 – Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts, Wilfrid Pelletier Theatre [Sold Out]
Mar 12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts [Sold Out]
Mar 14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center [Sold Out]
Mar 15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall [Sold Out]
Mar 16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Mar 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metroplitan Opera House
Mar 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Mar 22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Mar 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre [Sold Out]
Mar 24 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre [Sold Out]
Mar 28 – San Francisco,CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium [Sold Out]
Mar 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium [Sold Out]
Mar 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium [Sold Out]
Mar 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Apr 02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
