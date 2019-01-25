“The show tells the story of the strange journey we have all been on over the past twenty years since Mezzanine was released.”

Massive Attack have collaborated with filmmaker and video essayist Adam Curtis for their forthcoming Mezzanine tour, which marks the 21st anniversary of their seminal album.

Curtis will provide visuals to accompany the entire album, describing the show as “the story of the strange journey we have all been on over the past twenty years since Mezzanine was released. How we have moved into a strange backward-looking world, enclosed by machines that read our data and predict our every move, haunted by ghosts from the past.”

Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja explains that the show is “a deconstruction of the entire album with the original songs and samples being performed live”. “This isn’t a greatest hits show”, he warns, “don’t expect a Hollywood ending”.

The collaboration marks the second time the trip-hop group have collaborated with the filmmaker. In 2013, Del Naja curated an eight-night festival with Curtis called Massive Attack V Adam Curtis.

Massive Attack will be joined by long term collaborators Elizabeth Fraser and Horace Andy, and the show will also include additional visual work from AI artist Mario Klingeman.

The Mezzanine XX1 tours starts on January 28 at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow – for more details, visit the Massive Attack website.

Mezzanine XX1 tour:

Jan 28 – Glasgow @ SSE Hydro

Jan 29 – Manchester @ Manchester Arena

Jan 31 – Brussels @ Palais 12

Feb 01 – Amsterdam @ AFAS Live [Sold Out]

Feb 02 – Amsterdam @ AFAS Live [Sold Out]

Feb 04 – Frankfurt @ Jahrhunderthalle

Feb 05 – Munich @ Zenith

Feb 06 – Milan @ Mediolanum Forum

Feb 08 – Rome @ Palalottomatica

Feb 09 – Padua @ Kioene Arena

Feb 11 – Paris @ Zenith [Sold Out]

Feb 12 – Paris @ Zenith

Feb 13 – Nantes @ Zenith de Nantes Metropole

Feb 14 – Bordeaux @ Bordeaux Metropole Arena

Feb 16 – Barcelona @ Sant Jordi Club

Feb 18 – Lisbon @ Campo Pequeno [Sold Out]

Feb 19 – Lisbon @ Campo Pequeno

Feb 22 – London @ O2 Arena

Feb 24 – Dublin @ 3Arena

Mar 01 – Bristol @ Steel Yard [Sold Out]

Mar 02 – Bristol @ Steel Yard

Mar 11 – Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts, Wilfrid Pelletier Theatre [Sold Out]

Mar 12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts [Sold Out]

Mar 14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center [Sold Out]

Mar 15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall [Sold Out]

Mar 16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Mar 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metroplitan Opera House

Mar 20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Mar 22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Mar 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre [Sold Out]

Mar 24 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre [Sold Out]

Mar 28 – San Francisco,CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium [Sold Out]

Mar 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium [Sold Out]

Mar 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium [Sold Out]

Mar 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Apr 02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Read next: The 50 best trip-hop albums of all time