Sissel Wincent blends minimalism with gabber on Assorted Lights

By , Jan 25 2019
Sissel Wincent

Her debut release on SHXCXCHCXSH’s Rösten label.

Swedish producer Sissel Wincent will debut on Rösten with a new EP, Assorted Lights.

Described by the label as a “unique blend of minimalism, gabber and experimental sounds”, the four-track release follows the producer’s Inspirational Quotes EP on Peder Mannerfelt Produktion and a remix of Fever Ray’s ‘Wanna Sip’.

Assorted Lights arrives via Rösten on March 4. Check out the full tracklist below and head over to Clone to hear snippets of all four tracks.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Aura Symptoms’
A2. ‘Flood On Drizzle’
B1. ‘Milky Seas’
B2. ‘Tungsten’

