Curated by Turner Prize-winning artist and Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen.
Moses Sumney, serpentwithfeet and Kelsey Lu are just some of the artists featured at Soundtrack Of America, a five-night concert series at New York venue The Shed.
Conceived and directed by Steve McQueen in collaboration with Quincy Jones, Dion ‘No I.D.’ Wilson and Greg Phillinganes among others, the series aims to celebrate “the influence of African American music with a new generation of groundbreaking artists.”
Additional artists set to perform include Rapsody, Smino and Jon Batiste. According to The Shed, the series “traces a musical ‘family tree’ of spirituals and blues, jazz and gospel, R&B, rock and roll, house, hip hop, and trap that has inspired a new generation of artists who continue to develop that legacy.”
Soundtrack Of America takes place from April 5 – 14. Tickets will go on sale exclusively to Shed members later this week, whilst general sales begin on February 6.
See below for a full list of artists featured.
Night 1, April 5
Judith Hill
PJ Morton
Rapsody
Victory
Special Guest: Jon Batiste
Night 2, April 7
Braxton Cook
Jade Novah
Kelsey Lu
Smino
Tank and the Bangas
Night 3, April 9
Emily King
ill Camille
Fantastic Negrito
Samm Henshaw
serpentwithfeet
Sheléa
Night 4, April 12
Cory Henry
Melanie Faye
OSHUN
Sy Smith
Terrace Martin
Night 5, April 14
Eryn Allen Kane
Keyon Harrold
Moses Sumney
Phony Ppl
Tamar-kali
