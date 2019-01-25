Curated by Turner Prize-winning artist and Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen.

Moses Sumney, serpentwithfeet and Kelsey Lu are just some of the artists featured at Soundtrack Of America, a five-night concert series at New York venue The Shed.

Conceived and directed by Steve McQueen in collaboration with Quincy Jones, Dion ‘No I.D.’ Wilson and Greg Phillinganes among others, the series aims to celebrate “the influence of African American music with a new generation of groundbreaking artists.”

Additional artists set to perform include Rapsody, Smino and Jon Batiste. According to The Shed, the series “traces a musical ‘family tree’ of spirituals and blues, jazz and gospel, R&B, rock and roll, house, hip hop, and trap that has inspired a new generation of artists who continue to develop that legacy.”

Soundtrack Of America takes place from April 5 – 14. Tickets will go on sale exclusively to Shed members later this week, whilst general sales begin on February 6.

See below for a full list of artists featured.

Night 1, April 5

Judith Hill

PJ Morton

Rapsody

Victory

Special Guest: Jon Batiste

Night 2, April 7

Braxton Cook

Jade Novah

Kelsey Lu

Smino

Tank and the Bangas

Night 3, April 9

Emily King

ill Camille

Fantastic Negrito

Samm Henshaw

serpentwithfeet

Sheléa

Night 4, April 12

Cory Henry

Melanie Faye

OSHUN

Sy Smith

Terrace Martin

Night 5, April 14

Eryn Allen Kane

Keyon Harrold

Moses Sumney

Phony Ppl

Tamar-kali

