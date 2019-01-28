Drone duo 9T Antiope debut on PTP with new album Nocebo

By , Jan 28 2019
9T Antiope

Photograph by: Ashnan Noroozkhani

Commissioned and produced by CTM festival.

9T Antiope, the Paris-based, Iranian drone duo comprised of composers Nima Aghiani and Sara Bigdeli Shamloo, will debut on PTP with a new album, Nocebo.

Nocebo is the second phase of a trilogy of releases titled Isthmus:Nocebo:Placebo which, according to the label, “recounts the stories of beings, who have given up on their space and time, thus forcing themselves into complete isolation and eventually a self-induced comatose state.”

The project was commissioned and produced by CTM festival and SET Experimental Art Events, supported by the Goethe Institute. 9T Antiope will perform alongside visual artist Rainer Kohlberger at CTM tomorrow (January 29) – tickets are available now.

Nocebo will be released digitally and on cassette via PTP next month, on February 15. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Nocebo A’
02. ‘Nocebo B’

Read next: Electronic meditation – How synth drones and deep listening can alleviate stress

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Celestial Trax announces debut album Nothing Is Real on PTP

Aug 7 2017

Celestial Trax announces debut album Nothing Is Real on PTP
VIOLENCE announces new album Human Dust to Fertilize the Impotent Garden on PTP

Jun 7 2017

VIOLENCE unveils Human Dust to Fertilize the Impotent Garden on...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy