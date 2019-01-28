New 1500-capacity venue Dock X opens in East London

The 3,000 sqm venue overlooks the waters of Surrey Quays.

London-based company Venue Lab have opened a new 1500-capacity venue in East London, Dock X.

Situated in the heart of London’s Surrey Quays, Venue Lab – who are also responsible for London’s Printworks – describe Dock X London as “a brand-new standalone, multi-use venue”, which boasts “over 3,000 sqm of open-plan space, ceiling heights of 7 metres and large windows overlooking the waters of Surrey Quays.”

Dock X London is located just 200 metres from Canada Water Station and is just a five-minute tube ride from London Bridge via the Jubilee Line. For more details head over to the Venue Lab website.

