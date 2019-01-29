AMET experiments with speeches, ritual and poetry on ‘You Had Me’

By , Jan 29 2019
AMET

Watch the incredible video for ‘You Had Me’ now.

AMET is the latest artist to be featured in Berlin Community Radio’s Incubator program. Today (January 29) she releases a new track, ‘You Had Me’, accompanied with a remix from Haunter Records’ Petit Singe.

On ‘You Had Me’, AMET “experiments with speeches, ritual and poetry”, crafting a potent mixture of urgent spoken word and off-kilter electronics.

According to BCR, AMET utilises “voices and online samples in the form of transcoding, code switching and algorithm patterns”, employing a mixture of digital, acoustic and analogue instruments and synths.

‘You Had Me’ is available to stream and download now, check out both the track and Petit Singe’s remix below.

