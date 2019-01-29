Curated by Stephane Poux and Emmett Cruddass, AKA Roof Access, the co-host of Frank Ocean’s blonded RADIO.

Peckham-based radio station Balamii has collected leftfield drill, French trap and global hip-hop sounds on a new compilation, The Gelato Tape.

Named after the ‘The Gelato Show’ – a Balamii radio show presented by Stephane Poux and Emmett Cruddass, AKA Roof Access, the co-presenter of Frank Ocean’s blonded RADIO show for Apple Music – the mixtape features rising drill, trap and hip-hop artists from the UK, France and Korea.

“Gelato was initially a radio show & a party and is really all about championing up-and-coming artists around us that we’re fans of”, say the presenters. “From curating the line-ups of our shows to organising collaborations between producers and vocalists, we’re trying to play our part in putting people onto creative new music that transcends local scenes.”

Featured on the mixtape are artists including London duo Kam-Bu & Pullen, West London’s Finn Foxell, Toulouse-based rapper Retro-X, Korean hip-hop artist Moldy, Marseille’s JMK$ and UK rappers Master Peace and YS Tekdinner.

The Gelato Tape is out on February 22. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Kam-Bu & Pullen – ‘Big Fish’ (Prod. Pullen)

02. Finn Foxell & Omari Lyseight – ‘Regardless’ (Prod. Omari Lyseight)

03. Retro X – ‘GG Vito’ (Prod. Raaash)

04. Kish! Ft Moldy (Prod. Ixdxp) –’ Devilish’

05. JMK$ ft. Beamer – ‘Ness’ (Prod. Daniel Ness)

06. Master Peace ft. Luke Warm, YS Tekdinner – ‘Cheques’ (Prod. Jocelin Francis)

