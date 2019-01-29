Explore the golden age of rave art with Flying Over England

Mike Pendegast’s new book set features over 150 pages of rave flyers from the late ’80s and early ’90s.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to fund the publication of Flying Over England, a set of books exploring the golden age of rave art.

The book set will feature the author Mike Pendegast’s personal collection of flyers from raves and clubs in UK in the late ’80s and early ’90s, as well as anecdotes and experiences from seven years of professional raving.

The books will be published in a limited run of 500 copies by Duke’s Editions – the publishing arm of Grant’s Duke’s Distribution label. A variety of rewards are on offer for donations starting at €5, including stickers, a tote bag and copies of the books themselves.

Duke’s Editions has set a goal of €4000 for the publication of Flying Over England – visit the campaign website to donate. See below for a gallery of some of the incredible flyers that will be featured in the book set.

