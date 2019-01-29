JAB joins Shelter Press for debut solo album Erg Herbe

Listen to lead track ‘A Little Breeze’ now.

JAB, AKA John Also Bennett will release his debut solo album, Erg Herbe, on Shelter Press. Bennett recorded the album alone in between collaborative projects with artists including Forma, Christina Vantzou and Jon Gibson.

According to Shelter Press, the record was made using  “a mixture of synthetic and organic instruments”, including “modified Aphex Twin DX7 presets played using a just intonation tuning system”, eurorack oscillators tuned according to intuitive structures using intervals of 30 hz,” and a number of flutes including a Chinese “dizi” flute borrowed from his father, noted avant-garde poet John M. Bennett.

Erg Hebe will be released on March 7 via Shelter Press and is available to pre-order now. Check out the tracklist and album artwork below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Planner’s Beauty’
02. ‘A Little Breeze’
03. ‘Jacob’s House’
04. ‘Menu Music For Video Game’
05. ‘Distant Patterns’
06. ‘Chanterai por mon coraige’
07. ‘Erg Herbe’

