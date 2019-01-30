Cardi B, Solange and The Streets announced for Parklife Festival 2019

The Manchester festival has revealed the lineup for its 10th edition.

Cardi B, Solange and The Streets are just some of the artists that have been confirmed for Parklife Festival’s 2019 edition, which will return to Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 8 – 9.

They will join Octavian, Slowthai, Earl Sweatshirt, Peggy Gou, Hunnee, and more for the festival’s biggest lineup yet.

Additional highlights include a back-to-back set from Ben UFO and Call Super, a performance from JPEGMAFIA, as well as sets from Honey Dijon, Moodymann and Helena Hauff.

This year, Parklife revealed the festival headliners via a special augmented reality campaign, which saw festival-goers using their phone cameras to reveal the acts confirmed for the festival’s 10th edition.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on February 1 – for more details, head over to the Parklife website. See below for the full lineup.

Parklife 2019 lineup:

Cardi B

George Ezra

Solange

The Streets

Migos

Khalid

Disclosure presents. Major Lazer Soundsystem

Christine & the Queens

Eric Prydz

Nas

Chase &Status: Return II Jungle

Blossoms

Mark Ronson

Mura Masa

Kaytranada

Adam Beyer pres Drumcode

Jungle

Loyle Carner

Marco Carola b2b Jamie Jones

Solomun

Pusha-T

Bicep present Feel My Bicep

Andy C

Annie Mac

MK presents Area10

AJ Tracey

Fredo

Stefflon Don

Octavian

Earl Sweatshirt

Yxng Bane

Slowthai

NAO

The Martinez Brothers Cuttin Headz All Day Long

Black Coffee

Joseph Capriati

Patrick Topping

Amelie Lens

Camelphat

Maceo Plex

Fisher

Ricardo Villalobos

Peggy Gou

Denis Sulta

Hunee

Mall Grab

Daniel Avery

Helena Hauff

Maribou State dj set

Solardo

Richy Ahmed

Skream

Alan Fitzpatrick

Maya Jane Coles

Kölsch

Moodymann

DJ Koze

George Fitzgerald

My Nu Leng

David Rodigan

Yaeji

Ben UFO & Call Super

Gilles Peterson

Mr Eazi

Yousef

Little Simz

Sonny Fodera

Children of Zeus

Honey Dijon

Artwork

Kero Kero Bonito

Mella Dee

Krystal Klear

Jacob Banks

Lauv

JPEGMafia

Paul Woolford

Enzo Siragusa

Archie Hamilton

Ilario Alicante

Kabaka Pyramid

Joey Daniel b2b Leon

Luigi Madonna

Icarus (Live)

Mormor

Cautious Clay

Themba

Col3trane

Hammer

Suspect

Cristoph

Distruction Boyz

Just Banco

Danny Howard

Jamz Supernova

Crazy P Soundsystem

Marie Davidson (Live)

Prok | Fitch.

Mason Maynard

Kettama

Prospa

De La Swing

Brockie b2b Randall

Channel One

Tiffany Calver

Easy Life

Rimon

Seani B

Sally C

Krysko

Cromby

Pirate Copy

Gina Breeze

Will Tramp

Greg Lord

Mason Collective

North Base

Nightlapse

James Organ

Olli Ryder & Luke Welsh

Zutekh DJs

Pete Zorba

Understate

Josh Baker

Nicola Bear

Now Wave DJs

Rich Reason

