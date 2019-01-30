Cardi B, Solange and The Streets announced for Parklife Festival 2019

The Manchester festival has revealed the lineup for its 10th edition.
Cardi B, Solange and The Streets are just some of the artists that have been confirmed for Parklife Festival’s 2019 edition, which will return to Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 8 – 9.
They will join Octavian, Slowthai, Earl Sweatshirt, Peggy Gou, Hunnee, and more for the festival’s biggest lineup yet.
Additional highlights include a back-to-back set from Ben UFO and Call Super, a performance from JPEGMAFIA, as well as sets from Honey Dijon, Moodymann and Helena Hauff.
This year, Parklife revealed the festival headliners via a special augmented reality campaign, which saw festival-goers using their phone cameras to reveal the acts confirmed for the festival’s 10th edition.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on February 1 – for more details, head over to the Parklife website. See below for the full lineup.
Parklife 2019 lineup:
Cardi B
George Ezra
Solange
The Streets
Migos
Khalid
Disclosure presents. Major Lazer Soundsystem
Christine & the Queens
Eric Prydz
Nas
Chase &Status: Return II Jungle
Blossoms
Mark Ronson
Mura Masa
Kaytranada
Adam Beyer pres Drumcode
Jungle
Loyle Carner
Marco Carola b2b Jamie Jones
Solomun
Pusha-T
Bicep present Feel My Bicep
Andy C
Annie Mac
MK presents Area10
AJ Tracey
Fredo
Stefflon Don
Octavian
Earl Sweatshirt
Yxng Bane
Slowthai
NAO
The Martinez Brothers Cuttin Headz All Day Long
Black Coffee
Joseph Capriati
Patrick Topping
Amelie Lens
Camelphat
Maceo Plex
Fisher
Ricardo Villalobos
Peggy Gou
Denis Sulta
Hunee
Mall Grab
Daniel Avery
Helena Hauff
Maribou State dj set
Solardo
Richy Ahmed
Skream
Alan Fitzpatrick
Maya Jane Coles
Kölsch
Moodymann
DJ Koze
George Fitzgerald
My Nu Leng
David Rodigan
Yaeji
Ben UFO & Call Super
Gilles Peterson
Mr Eazi
Yousef
Little Simz
Sonny Fodera
Children of Zeus
Honey Dijon
Artwork
Kero Kero Bonito
Mella Dee
Krystal Klear
Jacob Banks
Lauv
JPEGMafia
Paul Woolford
Enzo Siragusa
Archie Hamilton
Ilario Alicante
Kabaka Pyramid
Joey Daniel b2b Leon
Luigi Madonna
Icarus (Live)
Mormor
Cautious Clay
Themba
Col3trane
Hammer
Suspect
Cristoph
Distruction Boyz
Just Banco
Danny Howard
Jamz Supernova
Crazy P Soundsystem
Marie Davidson (Live)
Prok | Fitch.
Mason Maynard
Kettama
Prospa
De La Swing
Brockie b2b Randall
Channel One
Tiffany Calver
Easy Life
Rimon
Seani B
Sally C
Krysko
Cromby
Pirate Copy
Gina Breeze
Will Tramp
Greg Lord
Mason Collective
North Base
Nightlapse
James Organ
Olli Ryder & Luke Welsh
Zutekh DJs
Pete Zorba
Understate
Josh Baker
Nicola Bear
Now Wave DJs
Rich Reason
