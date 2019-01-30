Murlo reveals graphic novel to accompany debut album Dolos

By , Jan 30 2019
Dolos

Photograph by: Press

Written, hand-drawn and colored by Murlo himself.

Murlo has revealed more details regarding his forthcoming debut album, Dolos.

The album will be accompanied with a 36-page graphic novel, which was written, hand-drawn and colored by the multi-talented artist himself. “Each chapter of the book corresponds to a different track on the album”, says Murlo, “so this has been a totally new experience for me both musically and visually”.

Additionally, Murlo will release a series of 15 limited art prints, also hand-drawn and painted by the producer. Both the graphic novel and the prints will come with a free download of the album. Head over to his website for more details.

The producer has also shared the album artwork and tracklist, which you can check out below, as well as a new track from the album, ‘Fauna’- listen below.

Dolos will be released on February 22 via his own imprint, Coil Records, and is available to pre-order now.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Evaporate’
02. ‘Fauna’
03. ‘Breeze’
04. ‘Herne’s Hollow’
05. ‘Romance’
06. ‘Ascension’
07. ‘Watching The Sun Through Eyelids’
08. ‘Let Me Feel’
09. ‘Ferment’
10. ‘Outer Body’
11. ‘End of the Road’
12. ‘Limbo’
13. ‘Furies’ Call’
14. ‘Goodbyes’
15. ‘Peace’

Read next: The 50 best albums of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Yamaneko, Mr. Mitch, object blue, Murlo and more curate 15-hour ambient playlist

Jan 7 2019

Yamaneko, Mr. Mitch, object blue and more curate 15-hour ambient...
Murlo announces debut album Dolos, shares new track ‘Evaporate’

Nov 30 2018

Murlo announces debut album Dolos, shares new track 'Evaporate'

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy