Octo Octa channels vulnerability and sensuality on new EP For Lovers

By , Jan 30 2019
For Lovers

Photograph by: Charles Ludeke

Listen to ‘I Need You’, which features the producer’s own vocals, now.

Octo Octa, AKA Maya Bouldry-Morrison, will debut on Ninja Tune’s Technicolour imprint with a new EP, For Lovers.

The three-track release follows last year’s split EP with Eris Drew, Devotion, and is described by the label as “Maya’s most vulnerable work to date”. Opening track ‘I Need You’ is a “radiant breakbeat love letter”, featuring the producer’s first vocal performance since her transition.

For Lovers arrives on March 1 via Technicolour and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

For Lovers

Tracklist:

01. ‘I Need You’
02. ‘Bodies Meld Together’
03. ‘Loops For Healing’

