John Beltran returns as Placid Angles with First Blue Sky

By , Jan 30 2019

Photograph by: Press

His first album as Placid Angles in 22 years.

Michigan producer John Beltran has joined Lone’s Magicwire imprint for First Blue Sky, his first album as Placid Angles since the classic 1997 album The Cry.

According to Magicwire, the album is dedicated to “You, The Earth & Everything.” Listen to snippets of all 10 tracks below.

First Blue Sky arrives on March 15 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘First Blue Sky’
02. ‘Angel’
03. ‘A Moment Away From You’
04. ‘Vent’
05. ‘Earth and Everything’
06. ‘Ocean Floor’
07. ‘Bad Minds’
08. ‘1700’
09. ‘Breathe Her In’
10. ‘Soft Summer (Revisited)’

Read next: Deep Inside – The best house and techno of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Lone announces club-focused Ambivert Tools series on R&S

Mar 13 2017

Lone announces club-focused Ambivert Tools series on R&S
John Beltran, Plaid, Akufen and more remix pianist Bruce Brubaker

Aug 19 2015

John Beltran, Plaid, Akufen and more remix Bruce Brubaker

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy