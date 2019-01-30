Quavius to release second EP for Lustwerk Music, Find Ready

Producer and rapper Quavius returns to Lustwerk Music.

This March producer and rapper Quavius will release a new EP, Find Ready, his second release for Galcher Lustwerk’s imprint Lustwerk Music.

The project sees Quavius incorporating elements of Baltimore and Detroit house over the course of seven tracks, hopping on the mic for ‘The Gist’, ‘Let It Rock’ and ‘Fa Sho’.

Find Ready arrives on March 22 via Lustwerk Music. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘That Beat’

A2. ‘Heaven Is In You’

A3. ‘Let It Rock’

B1. ‘The Gist’

B2. ‘Find Ready’

B3. ‘Flo Central’

B4. ‘Fa Sho’

