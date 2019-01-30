Quavius to release second EP for Lustwerk Music, Find Ready

By , Jan 30 2019
Find Ready

Photograph by: Press

Producer and rapper Quavius returns to Lustwerk Music.

This March producer and rapper Quavius will release a new EP, Find Ready, his second release for Galcher Lustwerk’s imprint Lustwerk Music.

The project sees Quavius incorporating elements of Baltimore and Detroit house over the course of seven tracks, hopping on the mic for ‘The Gist’, ‘Let It Rock’ and ‘Fa Sho’.

Find Ready arrives on March 22 via Lustwerk Music. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘That Beat’
A2. ‘Heaven Is In You’
A3. ‘Let It Rock’
B1. ‘The Gist’
B2. ‘Find Ready’
B3. ‘Flo Central’
B4. ‘Fa Sho’

Read next: Deep Inside – The best house and techno of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Galcher Lustwerk to release 100% Galcher sequel, 200% Galcher

May 17 2018

Galcher Lustwerk to release 100% Galcher sequel, 200% Galcher
Galcher Lustwerk protégé Quavius blends hazy rap with deep house on his debut EP

Sep 20 2016

Galcher Lustwerk protégé Quavius blends house with rap on...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy