Immigration officials claim 21 Savage is actually from the UK

By , Feb 4 2019

Photograph by: Prince Williams / Getty Images

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who say he is actually from the UK, reports BBC News.

Customs officials have claimed that the rapper came to the US in July 2005 at the age of 12 and did not leave when his visa expired a year later. A CNN reporter quoted an ICE spokesman as saying: “His whole public persona is false”.

21 Savage was in a car with an unnamed rapper who was reportedly the target of an unrelated criminal arrest and was subsequently taken into custody when they learned of his immigration status. “There is no misunderstanding”, a law enforcement source stated, “21 Savage is a British national”.

In a 2016 interview with Fader, the rapper claimed that he first saw a gun at the age of eight, although he did not specify where the incident took place. He also stated that he was expelled from a school in Atlanta at the age of 12 or 13 for taking a gun to class.

