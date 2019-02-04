The Bristol-based collective counts Bokeh Versions, Giant Swan and Noods Radio amongst its ranks.

Avon Terror Corps, a new Bristol-based “crew label”, has announced its inaugural release, a 19-track mixtape Avon Is Dead.

The mixtape, which is available on cassette and as a free digital download, contains “tracks uploaded to the Avon Terror Corps cloud December 2018”.

<a href="http://avonterrorcorps.bandcamp.com/album/avon-is-dead">Avon is Dead by Avon Terror Corps</a>

According to a statement from the label, Avon Terror Corps’ key influences are “medieval visions of the future, breakcore, Westworld (the original film), industrial, the psychogeography of Castlemead, the legacy of shoegaze, the legend of Goram and Vincent, the total destruction of ‘deconstructed club’.”

The members of Avon Terror Corps are made up of a variety of artists and labels, including Schwet, Slack Alice, Bokeh Versions, Burden Imprint, Bad Tracking, Giant Swan, Sound Cupboard, Noods Radio, EP/64, Plaque, Scumdance Collective, Surrey Vaults, Ceramics, Nzʉmbe and Organchrist.

Avon Is Dead is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. NIHILIST SPASM DUO – ‘AVON IS DEAD’

02. RELAPSE – ‘DREIIAMS’

03. G.S.O.H – ‘LEND ME YOUR TROPHY’

04. KAH X MCKENZIE – ‘DECREE FOR A REFUGEE’

05. HARRGA – ‘PRIMITIVE’

06. SALAĊ – ‘COLLAGE 1’

07. SRS – ‘POLY CALBOT TRIAD’

08. KINLAW X FRANCO FRANCO – ‘TACTICAL DAWN’

09. YOKEL – ‘Y’

10. G.S.O.H – ‘INTERLUDE 1’

11. MISSTER SPOON – ‘HEATWAVE’

12. SALAĊ – ‘COLLAGE 2’

13. SRS – ‘WHITE IS ABRASIVE’

14. OLIVIA MUTANT JOHN X WRONG TRAVOLTA – ‘A WALK IN SEPTEMBER (EXCERPT)’

15. HARRGA – ‘ARTAUD (KINLAW PHEASANTRY MIX)’

16. BAD TRACKING – ‘GENERIC MUSIC’

17. LOK TAR – ‘THE PALE DOGS APROACH’

18. SANDY LYNCH – ‘SCHWAY DUB’

19. JAVA JAVA WETWARE – ‘EVEN COWGIRLS GET THE BLUES’

