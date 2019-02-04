Daniel Avery announces Song For Alpha: B-sides & Remixes

Featuring contributions from Actress, Four Tet and Mor Elian.

Daniel Avery will release a selection of B-sides from his 2018 album Song For Alpha on April 5, almost a year to the day of the original album’s release.

The collection of cuts from the album’s writing and recording process will be accompanied by remixes of Avery’s original material, featuring contributions from artists including Actress, Four Tet, Giant Swan, HAAi, Luke Slater, Mor Elian and more.

The producer has also dropped a new track, ‘Under The Tallest Arch’, alongside a new video from photographer and filmmaker Tom Andrew, “in which he takes found moments of dance from archive video footage of clubs and explores them in a motion capture studio with live interactive projections.”

Song For Alpha: B-sides & Remixes is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist now and re-visit the producer’s FACT mix below.

Tracklist:

Part 1

01. ‘Think About What You Love’

02. ‘Glass’

03. ‘Under The Tallest Arch’

04. ‘Radius’

05. ‘Hyper Detail’

06. ‘The Gait Of A Man I’ve Never Met’

07. ‘Memory Loop’

08. ‘AQPAN6102’

09. ‘Time Marked Its Irregular Pulse In Her Eyes’

Part 2

01. ‘Slow Fade (Actress Remix)’

02. ‘Glitter (Anastasia Kristensen Remix)’

03. ‘Quick Eternity (Four Tet Remix)’

04. ‘Hyper Detail (Giant Swan Remix)’

05. ‘Time Marked Its Irregular Pulse In Her Eyes (HAAi Remix)’

06. ‘Fever Dream (Inga Mauer Remix)’

07. ‘Glitter (Jon Hopkins Remix)’

08. ‘Diminuendo (Luke Slater Remix)’

09. ‘Citizen // Nowhere (Manni Dee Remix)’

10. ‘Stereo L (Mor Elian Remix)’

11. ‘Projector (Obscure Shape & SHDW Remix)’

12. ‘Diminuendo (Patrick Russell Remix)’

13. ‘Days From Now (Richard Fearless Remix)’

14. ‘Radius (Surgeon Remix)’

Read next: All the synths, controllers and gear we’ll be making music with in 2019