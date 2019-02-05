CÉCI examines the corporeal on Vortex for Astral Plane Recordings

By , Feb 5 2019
Vortex

Watch the visceral video for ‘Heartbeat’ now.

Astral Plane Recordings has announced its first release of 2019, a new EP from sound artist and vocalist CÉCIVortex.

The London-based artist, who has a background in sound design and dance, employs motifs from a variety of contemporary club styles and a broad vocal approach on the six-track release which “is grounded in experimentation, but focused on exploring the human form in fine detail.”

Vortex arrives on February 15 via Astral Plane Recordings and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Force’
02. ‘Foreveralone’
03. ‘Taste’
04. ‘Wait’
05. ‘Want’
06. ‘Heartbeat’

