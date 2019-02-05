Ciel, Daniel 58 and Yohei S launch new label Parallel Minds

Listen to the Toronto-based label’s inaugural release now.

Discwoman affiliate Ciel has banded together with Toronto artists Daniel 58 and Yohei S to launch a new label, Parallel Minds.

The new imprint is described as “a group of like-minded musicians, DJs, and graphic artists working together to bring compelling, progressive electronic music from Toronto, Canada to the rest of the world.”

The label’s inaugural release collects tracks from each of its founders, as well as Radiant Aural Faculty, a new alias from Raf Reza.

Side A collects two propulsive house cuts from Ciel and Yohei S, whilst the B-side features a trance-inflected roller from Daniel 58, as well as an “Indian hardcore” track from Radiant Aural Faculty.

PM001 arrives later this month via Parallel Minds and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. Ciel – ‘Hind Sight Is 360’

A2. Yohei S. – ‘Eastern Rankin’

B1. Radiant Aura Faculty – ‘Mana Sadhana’

B2. Daniel 58 – ‘Space Bubble’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from January 2019 – Surreal avant-club, boggy techno, destabilized bass