Sunn O))) join forces with Steve Albini for new album Life Metal

This will be loud.

Drone metal deities Sunn O))) have teamed up with producer Steve Albini to record their first studio album in four years, Life Metal.

The latest iteration of the group features composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, a frequent collaborator with the late Jóhann Jóhannsson, Tim Midyett, a mainstay of the Seattle post-hardcore scene, and Anthony Pateras, who contributes a pipe organ composition on the track ‘Troubled Air’.

Developed over two weeks at Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, the album was produced by Albini using an all-analogue technique – recorded and mixed on tape before being mastered by Matt Colton at Alchemy in London. A second, more meditative album called Pyroclasts was recorded in parallel with Albini and is set for release in the autumn.

Sunn O))) will tour in support of the album with the European leg coming up in March. See below for a full list of dates.

Life Metal will be released in April via Southern Lord Recordings. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Between Sleipnir’s Breaths’

02. ‘Troubled Air’

03. ‘Aurora’

04. ‘Novae’

Sunn O))) Let There Be Drone (Multiple Gains Stages):

Feb 28 – DE @ Frankfurt Mousonturm

Mar 01 – AT @ Graz Elevate festival/Orpheum ° ~

Mar 02 – CZ @ Prague Divadlo Archa °

Mar 03 – DE @ Hamburg Kampnagel – K6 °

Mar 04 – NL @ Amsterdam Paradiso °

Mar 06 – FR @ Lyon L’Epicerie Moderne ÷

Mar 07 – FR @ Nancy L’Autre Canal ÷

Mar 08 – FR @ Dijon La Vapeur ÷

Mar 09 – FR @ Rouen QuasaRites Day/Le 106

Mar 11 – FR @ Tours Le Temps Machine §

Mar 12 – FR @ Nantes Stereolux §

Mar 13 – FR @ La Rochelle La Sirene §

Mar 14 – FR @ Bordeaux Le Rocher de Palmer §

Supports :

° Puce Mary

÷ Golem Mecanique

§ France

~ Robin Fox presents Single Origin

