Featuring a day program curated by Bonobo, Peggy Gou, Maceo Plex and Lena Willikens.
Nuits Sonores festival, which takes place from May 28 to June 2 in various venues across Lyon, has revealed the full lineup for its 17th edition.
Bonobo and Peggy Gou will curate the day program for days one and two of the festival respectively, inviting artists such as Shanti Celeste, Andrew Weatherall, Ben UFO and Roi Perez to play across the festival’s three main stages, 1930 Stage, Le Sucre and Esplanade.
Days three and four will be curated by Maceo Plex and Lena Willikens, featuring performances from Midland, Joy Orbison, Jensen Interceptor, Donato Dozzy, Batu, Marie Davidson, I-F and a back to back set from Willikens and Vladimir Ivkovic.
Nuits Sonores has also unveiled its night program, which includes appearances from James Blake, Lorenzo Senni, Model 500, Low Jack & Simo Cell, Richie Hawtin, Volvox & Umfang, Charlotte Gainsbourg, The Black Madonna, Jayda G, Tony Allen & Jeff Mills, Nihiloxica and HAAi.
Day and night passes are available now at the Nuits Sonores website. See below for the full lineup.
Day Program:
Wednesday, May 29 – A Day with Bonobo:
Bonobo
Maryisonacid
Shanti Celeste
Nubya Garcia
Kelly Lee Owens
Djrum live
Frankie Francis
Alexander Nut
Clap! Clap!
Andrew Weatherall
Thursday, May 30 – A Day with Peggy Gou:
Peggy Gou
Ben UFO
Roi Perez
Nu Guinea
Mystic Jungle
The Mauskovic Dance Band
GE-OLOGY
Yu Su
Glenn Underground
Friday, May 31 – A Day with Maceo Plex:
Maceo Plex
Madben
Jensen Interceptor
Radioactive Man
Ectomorph live
C.A.R
Mariel ito dj set
Midland
Joy Orbison
Mars Levi
Saturday, June 1 – A Day with Lena Willikens:
Willikens & Ivkovic
Donato Dozzy
Batu
Marie Davidson
Tolouse Low Trax
Mutant Beat Dance
Nika Son
I-F
OKO DJ
Phillip Jondo
Elena Colombi
Night Program:
Wednesday, May 29:
James Blake
Jon Hopkins
Mall Grab
The Comet Is Coming
Lorenzo Senni live
Model 500 live
J-Zbel live
I Hate Models
SKY H1 live
Maoupa Mazzocchetti live
3Phaz live
Mala live
Low Jack & Simo Cell
Friday, May 31:
Richie Hawtin CLOSER
Laurent Garnier
MEUTE
SAMA’
Marcel Dettmann
Volvox & Umfang
Nitzer Ebb
Curses
Abschaum
Camion Bazar + Guest
Zaltan
De Dupe
Rago & Farina
Barbara Boeing
Saturday, June 1:
Charlotte Gainsbourg
The Black Madonna
Flavien Berger
Jayda G
Tony Allen & Jeff Mills live
DJ Normal 4 & Jan Schulte live
Nihiloxica
HAAi
Mambo Chick
Jennifer Cardini b2b Lokier
Nova Materia
Front De Cadeaux
Marvin & Guy
