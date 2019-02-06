Featuring a day program curated by Bonobo, Peggy Gou, Maceo Plex and Lena Willikens.

Nuits Sonores festival, which takes place from May 28 to June 2 in various venues across Lyon, has revealed the full lineup for its 17th edition.

Bonobo and Peggy Gou will curate the day program for days one and two of the festival respectively, inviting artists such as Shanti Celeste, Andrew Weatherall, Ben UFO and Roi Perez to play across the festival’s three main stages, 1930 Stage, Le Sucre and Esplanade.

Days three and four will be curated by Maceo Plex and Lena Willikens, featuring performances from Midland, Joy Orbison, Jensen Interceptor, Donato Dozzy, Batu, Marie Davidson, I-F and a back to back set from Willikens and Vladimir Ivkovic.

Nuits Sonores has also unveiled its night program, which includes appearances from James Blake, Lorenzo Senni, Model 500, Low Jack & Simo Cell, Richie Hawtin, Volvox & Umfang, Charlotte Gainsbourg, The Black Madonna, Jayda G, Tony Allen & Jeff Mills, Nihiloxica and HAAi.

Day and night passes are available now at the Nuits Sonores website. See below for the full lineup.

Day Program:

Wednesday, May 29 – A Day with Bonobo:

Bonobo

Maryisonacid

Shanti Celeste

Nubya Garcia

Kelly Lee Owens

Djrum live

Frankie Francis

Alexander Nut

Clap! Clap!

Andrew Weatherall

Thursday, May 30 – A Day with Peggy Gou:

Peggy Gou

Ben UFO

Roi Perez

Nu Guinea

Mystic Jungle

The Mauskovic Dance Band

GE-OLOGY

Yu Su

Glenn Underground

Friday, May 31 – A Day with Maceo Plex:

Maceo Plex

Madben

Jensen Interceptor

Radioactive Man

Ectomorph live

C.A.R

Mariel ito dj set

Midland

Joy Orbison

Mars Levi

Saturday, June 1 – A Day with Lena Willikens:

Willikens & Ivkovic

Donato Dozzy

Batu

Marie Davidson

Tolouse Low Trax

Mutant Beat Dance

Nika Son

I-F

OKO DJ

Phillip Jondo

Elena Colombi

Night Program:

Wednesday, May 29:

James Blake

Jon Hopkins

Mall Grab

The Comet Is Coming

Lorenzo Senni live

Model 500 live

J-Zbel live

I Hate Models

SKY H1 live

Maoupa Mazzocchetti live

3Phaz live

Mala live

Low Jack & Simo Cell

Friday, May 31:

Richie Hawtin CLOSER

Laurent Garnier

MEUTE

SAMA’

Marcel Dettmann

Volvox & Umfang

Nitzer Ebb

Curses

Abschaum

Camion Bazar + Guest

Zaltan

De Dupe

Rago & Farina

Barbara Boeing

Saturday, June 1:

Charlotte Gainsbourg

The Black Madonna

Flavien Berger

Jayda G

Tony Allen & Jeff Mills live

DJ Normal 4 & Jan Schulte live

Nihiloxica

HAAi

Mambo Chick

Jennifer Cardini b2b Lokier

Nova Materia

Front De Cadeaux

Marvin & Guy

