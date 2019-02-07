Anastasia Kristensen joins Arcola for her debut EP Ascetic

A journey through techno, breakbeat, hardcore and “industrial/dub tech-noir”.

Copenhagen’s Anastasia Kristensen will release her debut EP, Ascetic, on Warp sub-label Arcola next month.

The project sees the producer moving from techno, breakbeat and hardcore to “industrial/dub tech-noir” over the course of four tracks – listen to snippets below.

Ascetic arrives on Arcola on March 1 and is available to pre-order now.

Check out the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit the producer’s FACT mix from last year, below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Ascetic’

A2. ‘LXR Jam’

B1. ‘Ascetic (In Breaks)’

B2. ‘Donni’

