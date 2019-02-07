L.I.E.S. announces Eminent Domain, a 3LP compilation of “American electronic scum”

Beau Wanzer, Brett Nauke, Pod Blotz and Lussuria feature on the label’s next compilation.
L.I.E.S. will release Eminent Domain, a 3LP compilation of “American electronic scum” featuring artists from across the US electronic and noise underground, in March.
Beau Wanzer, 51717, S. English and Nick Klein are just a few of the L.I.E.S artists appearing on the mammoth 22-track compilation of “subterreanean electronics from America’s underbelly”, which also features music from Hospital Productions regular Lussuria, Brett Naucke and Pod Blotz.
The 3LP compilation arrives on March 5 and comes with a bonus 7″. Eminent Domain is the latest in a tradition of L.I.E.S. compilations to shine a light on under-the-radar sounds, including collections like 2012’s American Noise and 2013’s Music For Shut-Ins.
Check out the artwork and tracklist, and revisit L.I.E.S. boss Ron Morelli’s recent FACT mix below.
Tracklist:
A1. Christian Mirande – ‘Looks Over the Edge Then Back Then Over Again ‘
A2. Prisons – ‘Tell Lie Visions’
A3. JT Whitfield – ‘Bleak Speak’
A4. The New Me – ‘Les Dix Doigts’
B1. CBN – ‘Who Has Time for Tears’
B2. Filth – ‘The Crucial Point’
B3. Daniel Holt – ‘Near The Window’
C1. Brett Naucke – ‘Void Collection’
C2. Beau Wanzer – ‘Don’t Eat The Ground’
C3. Halflings – ‘Strength In Numbers’
C4. HOGG – ‘Improvment’
D1. Pod Blotz – ‘Beyond The Body’
D2. Nick Klein – ‘Microscopic Cop’
D3. 51717 – ‘אדגמה’
E1. Champagne Mirrors – ‘Tunnel’
E2. Enrique – ‘In The Summer Of 2015’
E3. Skander – ‘Running Into Danger’
F1. Copley Medal – ‘Facing Words Of Thanks’
F2. ARIISK – ‘Ominous Playback Transmission’
F3. Lussuria – ‘The Swan King’
7″ tracklist
A. Corporate Park – ‘Benevolent Survelliance’
B. S.English – ‘Fade Out’
