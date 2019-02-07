L.I.E.S. announces Eminent Domain, a 3LP compilation of “American electronic scum”

Beau Wanzer, Brett Nauke, Pod Blotz and Lussuria feature on the label’s next compilation.

L.I.E.S. will release Eminent Domain, a 3LP compilation of “American electronic scum” featuring artists from across the US electronic and noise underground, in March.

Beau Wanzer, 51717, S. English and Nick Klein are just a few of the L.I.E.S artists appearing on the mammoth 22-track compilation of “subterreanean electronics from America’s underbelly”, which also features music from Hospital Productions regular Lussuria, Brett Naucke and Pod Blotz.

The 3LP compilation arrives on March 5 and comes with a bonus 7″. Eminent Domain is the latest in a tradition of L.I.E.S. compilations to shine a light on under-the-radar sounds, including collections like 2012’s American Noise and 2013’s Music For Shut-Ins.

Check out the artwork and tracklist, and revisit L.I.E.S. boss Ron Morelli’s recent FACT mix below.

Tracklist:

A1. Christian Mirande – ‘Looks Over the Edge Then Back Then Over Again ‘

A2. Prisons – ‘Tell Lie Visions’

A3. JT Whitfield – ‘Bleak Speak’

A4. The New Me – ‘Les Dix Doigts’

B1. CBN – ‘Who Has Time for Tears’

B2. Filth – ‘The Crucial Point’

B3. Daniel Holt – ‘Near The Window’

C1. Brett Naucke – ‘Void Collection’

C2. Beau Wanzer – ‘Don’t Eat The Ground’

C3. Halflings – ‘Strength In Numbers’

C4. HOGG – ‘Improvment’

D1. Pod Blotz – ‘Beyond The Body’

D2. Nick Klein – ‘Microscopic Cop’

D3. 51717 – ‘אדגמה’

E1. Champagne Mirrors – ‘Tunnel’

E2. Enrique – ‘In The Summer Of 2015’

E3. Skander – ‘Running Into Danger’

F1. Copley Medal – ‘Facing Words Of Thanks’

F2. ARIISK – ‘Ominous Playback Transmission’

F3. Lussuria – ‘The Swan King’

7″ tracklist

A. Corporate Park – ‘Benevolent Survelliance’

B. S.English – ‘Fade Out’

