Featuring exclusive tracks from Genesis P-Orridge, Merzbow and Ron Morelli.

Vatican Shadow, AKA Dominick Fernow, will helm the latest instalment of Berghain’s ongoing mix series.

Berghain 09 will be released as a free download and accompanied by a double 12″ vinyl featuring exclusive tracks from industrial originator Genesis P-Orridge, as well as Virile Games, Los Angeles Death Cult, Ron Morelli, Volvox, JK Flesh, Alberich, Ugandan Methods, Prurient and Merzbow.

Fernow calls the mix “a tribute to the techno mixtapes that influenced me during my introduction to raves and dance music in the ’90s”, explaining that his interest in DJing was borne out of his love for “industrial music traditions such as mail art, tape trading, and sound collage.”

“While this mix, of course, does not solely focus on cassettes,” he explains, “they were used as the bridge between the seemingly disparate areas and cross-sections of underground electronic edits you will find sewn together from diverse factions to create a sonic ‘cut up’.”

Berghain 09 and the exclusive 12″s arrive on March 15 via Ostgut Ton, followed by a release party at Berghain the night after.

Check out the vinyl cover art and tracklist, with the full mix tracklist to be announced. You can also re-visit Vatican Shadow’s exceptional FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

A1. Genesis P-Orridge – ‘Ritual Music’

A2. Virile Games – ‘Black Iron Prison’

A3. Los Angeles Death Cult – ‘El Culto De Los Angeles De La Muerte’

B1. Ron Morelli – ‘Colts Neck’

B2. Volvox – ‘Becoming’

C1. JK Flesh – ‘Decontrol’

C2. Alberich – ‘Werkstatt’

D1. Ugandan Methods | Prurient – ‘Venom Timetables’

D2. Merzbow – ‘Loop 1’

D3. Merzbow – ‘Loop 2’

D4. Merzbow – ‘Loop 3’

D4. Merzbow – ‘Loop 4’

D6. Genesis P-Orridge – ‘One Being, One Orientation, One Power’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from January 2019 – Surreal avant-club, boggy techno, destabilized bass