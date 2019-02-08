“An interdisciplinary approach to explore what a queer internet might look like.”

Berlin music and arts platform Creamcake is putting out an open call for artists, writers, activists, coders, thinkers, and scholars to participate in the second in a series of interdisciplinary symposia.

The second Interrupted = Cyfem and Queer symposium will take place at Berlin venues Südblock and aquarium on April 13, and will examine “biotechnological and political management of bodies, sex, and gender in the digital world — pleasure, pain and identity — along with questions of agency, body politics, and the subversive appropriation of technologies.”

The event will take place over the course of a day and night and will involve conversations, brainstorming sessions, panels, lectures and performances centered around “broadening the discourse around (embodied) technologies, digital space, and cyborgian experience”.

The inaugural edition of the Interrupted = Cyfem and Queer symposium featured talks from Cornelia Sollfrank and Laura Fox, video art and installations from Indrani Ashe and Chloê Langford and performances from Swan Meat and Lyra.

For more details on how to apply to participate at the symposium, check out the Facebook event here – the deadline for applications is March 1.

Accepted applicants will be invited by Creamcake to present their project or research on April 13 at Südblock and aquarium in Berlin.

