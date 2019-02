The fifth and final installment of the Manchester artist’s ongoing EP series.

IAMDDB has a dropped a new track from her forthcoming EP SWERVVVVV.5.

‘Wokeuptoflexxx (W.U.T.F)’ was produced by London producer Drae Da Skimask and “mixes old school energy with grimy sounds.” Stream the track below.

SWERVVVVV.5 is out on February 22. Check out the cover art below.

