Club Chai celebrates third anniversary with Venus X, SHYBOI and more

The Bay Area label and event series turns three.

Club Chai, the record label and event series founded by 8ULENTINA and FOOZOOL (AKA Lara Sarkissian), will celebrate its third anniversary on March 1.

To mark the occasion, the label will be throwing a party with artists including Venus X, SHYBOI, Quest?onmarc, Club Chai affiliate Thoom, Qing Qi, B-Side Brujas, TR4VI3ZA, FELA KUTCHii, as well as 8ULENTINA and FOOZOOL themselves. Tickets are available now.

Since it was founded in 2016, Club Chai has grown into one of the Bay Area’s most important parties for women and trans artists, DJs and producers. The label, which was amongst our favorite of 2018, was responsible for two of our favorite releases of last year – Lara Sarkissian’s DISRUPTION and Jasmine Infiniti’s SiS.

Listen to FACT mixes from both 8ULENTINA and FOOZOOL below.

