DUKE crafts “hip hop singeli” on new album for Nyege Nyege Tapes

By , Feb 13 2019
DUKE

Uingizaji Hewa showcases the producer’s signature sound.

Tanzanian producer DUKE will debut on Nyege Nyege Tapes with a new album, Uingizaji Hewa.

Hailing from Pamoja Records, the Dar Es Salaam-based studio that is situated nearby to the now legendary Sisso Studios, the producer is a mainstay of the underground singeli scene, working closing with singeli MCs such as MCZO, Dogo Lizzi, Pirato MC and Kashiwashi.

The album is made up of the producer’s unique breakneck singeli constructions, which utilize everything from Tanzanian advertising jingles to ambient sounds from around DUKE’s studio, as well as slower tracks the producer describes as “hip hop singeli”.

Uingizaji Hewa arrives on March 8 via Nyege Nyege Tapes and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Naona Iaaah feat MCZO & Don Tach’
02. ‘SING4444444’
03. ‘Beat Mixa Duke’
04. ‘duke 4’
05. ‘Duke Bit Puyo’
06. ‘M Lap feat Dogo Lizzi’
07. ‘Duke’
08. ‘Kula Kihindi’
09. ‘Kasema Kihindi’

