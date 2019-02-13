Teklife’s Taso teams up with Siete Catorce for Grandes Éxitos Vol. 1

The Teklife and N.A.A.F.I. mainstays join forces.

Footwork artist DJ Taso has collaborated with DJ and producer Siete Catorce on Grandes Éxitos Vol. 1, N.A.A.F.I.’s first release of 2019.

The label explains that in early 2018 the producers “met at the NAAFI studio for a week of heavy sessions”, and soon after decided to make a project together. The footwork-inflected four-track EP “draws influences from classic techno and old house records with a touch of tribal percussive tones”.

<a href="http://naafi.bandcamp.com/album/grandes-xitos-vol-1">Grandes Éxitos Vol. 1 by Taso & Siete Catorce</a>

Grandes Éxitos Vol. 1 is out now via N.A.A.F.I. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and watch FACT’s interview with Siete Catorce at MUTEK 2016, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘California Sunshine’

02. ‘2 for $20’

03. ‘Gotas’ f[t. Lao & Adrian Be]

04. ‘Aceite’

