Teklife’s Taso teams up with Siete Catorce for Grandes Éxitos Vol. 1

By , Feb 13 2019
The Teklife and N.A.A.F.I. mainstays join forces.

Footwork artist DJ Taso has collaborated with DJ and producer Siete Catorce on Grandes Éxitos Vol. 1, N.A.A.F.I.’s first release of 2019.

The label explains that in early 2018 the producers “met at the NAAFI studio for a week of heavy sessions”, and soon after decided to make a project together. The footwork-inflected four-track EP “draws influences from classic techno and old house records with a touch of tribal percussive tones”.

Grandes Éxitos Vol. 1 is out now via N.A.A.F.I. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and watch FACT’s interview with Siete Catorce at MUTEK 2016, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘California Sunshine’
02. ‘2 for $20’
03. ‘Gotas’ f[t. Lao & Adrian Be]
04. ‘Aceite’

Read next: The 10 best labels of 2018

