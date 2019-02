Featuring LOFT, BFTT and Iceboy Violet.

Manchester DJ collective boygirl has shared a free Valentine’s Day compilation, focus, featuring seven off-the-wall edits of the Charli XCX track of the same name.

The compilation features LOFT, BFTT, MICHAELBRAILEY, salt pillar, Leo, Jennifer Walton and Iceboy Violet putting their own spin on the track – listen to all seven edits below.

focus by boygirl

Read next: For Club Use Only – Best of 2018