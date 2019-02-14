Girl Unit returns with debut album Song Feel, shares new track ‘Stuck’

By , Feb 14 2019

Photograph by: Press

Featuring Kelela, Taliwhoah, Ms. Boogie and more.

Night Slugs mainstay Girl Unit will release his debut album, Song Feel, on April 5.

The producer’s first full release since 2012’s Club Rez EP features a variety of vocalists including Kelela, Taliwhoah, Ms. Boogie, Thast, Rush Davies and Brook Baili. Listen to ‘Stuck’, featuring Taliwhoah, now.

The track ‘Queen B’, which back in 2016 was described by Night Slugs as the first glimpse of the producer’s debut, appears not to feature on the record. ‘WYWD (Remix)’, featuring Kelela, was released last year as part of the Night Slugs Allstars X compilation, while the as-yet-unreleased original opens the album.

Song Feel will be available digitally, on CD and double vinyl LP via Night Slugs. Check out the album art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘WYWD’ [Feat. Kelela]
02. ‘Stuck’ [Feat. Taliwhoah]
03. ‘Sucker Free’ [Feat. Ms. Boogie]
04. ‘Head’
05. ‘Pull Up’ [Feat. Thast]
06. ‘Evidence’ [Feat. Rush Davis]
07. ‘B.A.C.K’
08. ’24 Hours’ [Feat. Brook Baili]
09. ‘Roll’
10. ‘Pure Gold’
11. ‘WYWD (Remix)’ [Feat. Kelela]

