Florida rapper YNW Melly arrested for double murder

By , Feb 14 2019

Image via: Facebook

He was arrested and charged for the murder of two artists from his own YNW crew.

Florida rappers YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, and YNW Bortlen, real name Cortlen Henry, have been arrested and charged for the murder of two members of the YNW crew, reports Pitchfork.

Demons shot and killed aspiring YNW rappers Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr., staging the crime scene to look like a drive-by shooting. On October 31 of last year, Demons’ attorney Bradford Cohen shared the rapper’s reaction to the deaths of Williams and Thomas: “He’s sad, he’s upset, obviously, those were his best friends.”

YNW Melly is best known for his tracks ‘Murder On My Mind’, ‘Virtual (Blue Balenciagas)’ and ‘Butter Pecan’. Last month he released a new track, ‘Mixed Personalities’, featuring Kanye West.

