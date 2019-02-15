The inaugural edition of a new festival from the team behind London’s Jazz Café.

Bradley Zero, Madlib and Nabihah Iqbal are among the artists set to perform at the inaugural edition of a new festival for London, Maiden Voyage.

The festival, which takes place on August 25 at Three Mills Island in east London, is brought to you by the team behind London venue The Jazz Café.

The jazz, hip hop, afrobeat and funk-focused program will feature appearances from Awesome Tapes From Africa, Charlotte Dos Santos, Gilles Peterson, Illa J, Louis Cole, Steam Down, Zakia and “The Godfather of Neo-Soul” Roy Ayers.

Tickets for Maiden Voyage Festival are available now – check out the Facebook event for more details.

