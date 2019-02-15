Listen to a new track from Mechatok and Bladee, ‘All I Want’

By , Feb 15 2019
Mechatok

Photograph by: Hannah Diamond

Available to stream and download now.

Staycore and Presto!? affiliate Mechatok has collaborated with Swedish vocalist and Drain Gang mainstay Bladee for a new track, ‘All I Want’.

The new collaboration features Mechatok’s signature serotonin-inducing production paired with Bladee’s Auto-Tune drenched vocals, listen to the track below.

The track follows Mechatok’s excellent All My Time EP which was released last year via Presto!?, as well as Bladee’s albums Red Light and ICEDANCER.

‘All I Want’ is out now. Check out the Daniel Swan-designed artwork below.

Mechatok

