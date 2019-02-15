Nihiloxica descend into the depths of Bugandan techno on Biiri

Spooky-J, pq and the Nilotika Cultural Ensemble return to Nyege Nyege Tapes.

Bugandan techno outfit Nihiloxica have released Biiri, the highly-anticipated follow up to their self-titled 2017 debut.

The EP collects four “road hardened constructions” that demonstrate a darker sound from British drummer Spooky-J, synth player Peter Jones (pq) and the Bugandan percussionists that make up the Nilotika Cultural Ensemble.

<a href="http://nyegenyegetapes.bandcamp.com/album/biiri">Biiri by Nihiloxica</a>

“By focusing even more on the indigenous; by utilizing the natural impetus of Bugandan rhythms such as the loping, bipolar Baksimba groove,”, says Nyege Nyege, “Nihiloxica unleash the full force of ancient tradition.”

All four tracks were recorded live in single takes at Boutiq Studios in Kampala, Uganda between October- December 2018.

Biiri is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Digga Dagga’

02. ‘Baksimba’

03. ‘Dubugwanjuba’

04. ‘Ding Ding’

