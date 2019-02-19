FACT | Re-Textured to host free show with Lee Gamble, Demdike Stare and Puce Mary at 180 The Strand

Taking place in one of London’s iconic brutalist spaces.

FACT will host a free show with Lee Gamble, Demdike Stare and Puce Mary at 180 The Strand on March 28. The show is part of London’s Re-Textured Festival, which takes place on March 28 – 31 at a variety of venues across London.

The event will see noise artist Puce Mary delivering a live set, Lee Gamble bringing a new A/V show in support of his exceptional new album In Paraventral Scale and Demdike Stare collaborating with filmmaker Michael England for three unique live performances.

Photograph by: Robert Low Photograph by: Michael Wilkin Photograph by: Michael Wilkin

The event will take place in the brutalist setting of 180 The Strand. 500 free tickets are available on a first come, first served basis – email your name to rsvpretextured@factmag.com to reserve a place.

Please note that you can only reserve one ticket per email address and that capacity is strict, so make sure you get down early to ensure entry.

For more details check out the Facebook event. Tickets to individual Re-Textured events at E1 London, Walthamstow Assembly, Southbank Centre, 180 The Strand, Village Underground and The Silver Building are available now at their website.

Check out the the full lineup for Re-Textured 2019 below.

Re-Textured 2019 full lineup

Aisha Devi (Live)

Alva Noto UNIEQAV

Anastasia Kristensen

Andy Stott (Live)

Aurora Halal (Live)

Batu

Ben Sims

Blawan

Blue Veil

B.Traits

Cabaret Voltaire (Live)

Carla Dal Forno (Live)

Caterina Barbieri + Ruben Spini (Live A/V)

Deena Abdelwahed (Live)

Demdike Stare (Live A/V)

Dj Nobu

Dr. Rubinstein

Elena Colombi

Fatima Al Qadiri (Live)

Gesloten Cirkel (Live)

Giant Swan (Live)

James Ruskin

Jan Jelinek

JASSS presents Steam (Live A/V)

Karen Gwyer (Live)

Kassem Mosse (Live)

Krankbrother

Lee Gamble (Live A/V)

Lena Willikens

Lucrecia Dalt (Live)

Machine Woman (Live)

Nina Kraviz

Object Blue (Live)

Objekt

Phase Fatale

Puce Mary (Live A/V)

Regis

Shackleton (Live)

Silvia Kastel

Surgeon (Live)

Simo Cell

Sync 24

The Orb (Live)

Trevor Jackson

Veronica Vasicka

Volvox

Read next: Lunchmeat 2018 – Prague’s ambitious A/V festival proves visuals can matter