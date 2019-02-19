Celebrating seven decades of the iconic Italian sportswear brand.

Noise artist Shapednoise and gabber aficionado Gabber Eleganza have created the soundtrack for It Plays Something Else, an exhibition celebrating 70 years of Italian sportswear brand and rave staple Diadora.

‘ULTRATEMPO’ is an audio installation that was played through a 7.2 surround sound system throughout the entire exhibition, which featured contributions from artists including Ducati Monroe, Patrick Tuttofuoco, Maisie Cousins, Inverno Muto, and Gabber Eleganza.

Check out images from the exhibition below.

