Amnesia Scanner, Kelly Moran and Tayhana announced for MUTEK San Francisco 2019

By , Feb 20 2019
MUTEK

MUTEK returns to the Bay Area this May.

Amnesia Scanner, Kelly Moran and Tayhana have been announced for the second annual edition of MUTEK.SF.

They will join Dopplereffekt, GAIKA, Kode9 & Koji Morimoto, Lara Sarkissian, Lawrence English, Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement, Smerz, Steve Hauschildt & Tzonev and Veronica Vasicka at the Bay Area festival, which will feature educational programming, discussion panels, audiovisual works and a program that “showcases the depth, breadth, and historical richness of American electronic music”.

MUTEK.SF

MUTEK San Francisco will take place on May 2 – 5 . Tickets are available now. See below for a list of all the acts announced so far.

Abandoned Footwear & arc
Amnesia Scanner
Arpanet
Bleie & Chelley Sherman
Byetone
Cruel Diagonals
Cyrnai
Diagraf
Dopplereffekt
Ectomorph
Edna King
fuse
Freeka Tet
GAIKA
The Hacker presents Amato Live
Halal & Relaxer
Joyfultalk
Kelly Moran
Kode9 & Koji Morimoto
Kyle Evans
Lara Sarkissian
Lawrence English
Layne
Marpi
Michael Claus
Mozhgan & Josh Cheon
Nihar & Subset
Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement
Revlux
Robot Koch & Mikael Le Goff
Sepehr
Smerz
Steve Hauschildt & Tzonev
susy.technology
Tayhana
Veronica Vasicka

