MUTEK returns to the Bay Area this May.
Amnesia Scanner, Kelly Moran and Tayhana have been announced for the second annual edition of MUTEK.SF.
They will join Dopplereffekt, GAIKA, Kode9 & Koji Morimoto, Lara Sarkissian, Lawrence English, Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement, Smerz, Steve Hauschildt & Tzonev and Veronica Vasicka at the Bay Area festival, which will feature educational programming, discussion panels, audiovisual works and a program that “showcases the depth, breadth, and historical richness of American electronic music”.
MUTEK San Francisco will take place on May 2 – 5 . Tickets are available now. See below for a list of all the acts announced so far.
Abandoned Footwear & arc
Amnesia Scanner
Arpanet
Bleie & Chelley Sherman
Byetone
Cruel Diagonals
Cyrnai
Diagraf
Dopplereffekt
Ectomorph
Edna King
fuse
Freeka Tet
GAIKA
The Hacker presents Amato Live
Halal & Relaxer
Joyfultalk
Kelly Moran
Kode9 & Koji Morimoto
Kyle Evans
Lara Sarkissian
Lawrence English
Layne
Marpi
Michael Claus
Mozhgan & Josh Cheon
Nihar & Subset
Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement
Revlux
Robot Koch & Mikael Le Goff
Sepehr
Smerz
Steve Hauschildt & Tzonev
susy.technology
Tayhana
Veronica Vasicka
Read next: MUTEK.SF 2018 – A celebration of US techno and an indictment of technology