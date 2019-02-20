MUTEK returns to the Bay Area this May.

Amnesia Scanner, Kelly Moran and Tayhana have been announced for the second annual edition of MUTEK.SF.

They will join Dopplereffekt, GAIKA, Kode9 & Koji Morimoto, Lara Sarkissian, Lawrence English, Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement, Smerz, Steve Hauschildt & Tzonev and Veronica Vasicka at the Bay Area festival, which will feature educational programming, discussion panels, audiovisual works and a program that “showcases the depth, breadth, and historical richness of American electronic music”.

MUTEK San Francisco will take place on May 2 – 5 . Tickets are available now. See below for a list of all the acts announced so far.

Abandoned Footwear & arc

Amnesia Scanner

Arpanet

Bleie & Chelley Sherman

Byetone

Cruel Diagonals

Cyrnai

Diagraf

Dopplereffekt

Ectomorph

Edna King

fuse

Freeka Tet

GAIKA

The Hacker presents Amato Live

Halal & Relaxer

Joyfultalk

Kelly Moran

Kode9 & Koji Morimoto

Kyle Evans

Lara Sarkissian

Lawrence English

Layne

Marpi

Michael Claus

Mozhgan & Josh Cheon

Nihar & Subset

Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement

Revlux

Robot Koch & Mikael Le Goff

Sepehr

Smerz

Steve Hauschildt & Tzonev

susy.technology

Tayhana

Veronica Vasicka

Read next: MUTEK.SF 2018 – A celebration of US techno and an indictment of technology