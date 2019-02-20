A new record pressing plant is opening in Vancouver

Image via: The Vinyl Factory

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

The first in nearly 30 years.

A new record pressing plant called Clampdown Record Pressing is opening in Vancouver, Canada this Spring, reports the New Westminster Record.

Run by entrepreneur and musician Billy Bones, the plant will feature new Viryl Technology machines. “Once the machines are up and running, we’ll be able to press a record about every 40 seconds,” shares Bones.

 

The plant will press LPs, 12″s, 10″s, coloured vinyl and picture discs, with initial orders starting at 300 black 12″s for $2850 CAD.

In 2018, Viryl Technologies launched an “online global pressing plant.”

Head here for more info on Clampdown Record Pressing ahead of its Spring launch.

